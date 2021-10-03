Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cedrick Wilson had an athletic reception in the Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles but wasn’t able to get both feet in bounds. He made up for this slight mistake later in the fourth quarter as he scored his first touchdown of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys' offense get back to supporting three wide receivers in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Wilson is filling in for the injured Michael Gallup who rounded out the trio of wide receivers for the Cowboys. Wilson had his best game of the season so far last game as he caught two receptions on four targets for 17 yards and that touchdown. Wilson hasn’t garnered more than four targets in a game so far this season. The Cowboys’ Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers could be a scenario where Wilson is productive. If the Panthers lockdown Lamb and Cooper like the Eagles did last week, Wilson could be in line for another endzone target. Unfortunately, that doesn’t inspire enough confidence to start the wide receiver this week in anything other than a DFS lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Wilson this week.