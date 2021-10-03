Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After bursting out onto the scene in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has cooled off. Putting up over 30 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring, Cooper ranked as the WR1 the first week of the season. Since then, he has totaled eight fantasy points over two games. Is it time for concern with Cooper?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Against the Buccaneers, Cooper caught 13 of 16 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Since then, he has had nine targets and six receptions for 50 yards and no more touchdowns. This week, Cooper and the Cowboys face a Carolina Panthers defense that is giving up the fewest yards per game on defense and only 146 passing yards per game. The Philadelphia Eagles, who Cooper and co. faced in Week 3, are giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game so the matchup is similar. The Cowboys got out to a big enough lead that they didn’t need to rely on the passing game, but if this game is closer, Cooper will still be involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Slightly temper expectations, but Cooper should still be started this week.