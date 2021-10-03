CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. The Cowboys rank fifth in the most yards per game on offense and the Panthers rank first in the fewest yards per game given up on defense. This matchup could be really interesting to watch and for fantasy football alike.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb heads into this matchup as the WR17 in half-PPR scoring formats. Lamb is coming off of his worst fantasy output of the season so far as he had at least 13 fantasy points in both previous games. Facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb was locked down fairly well, but still brought in all three of his targets for 66 yards. He lead the team’s receivers in yards and was tied for second in targets. Even with tough matchups, Lamb is still going to have value in your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Downgrade Lamb slightly with the matchup, but start him this week.