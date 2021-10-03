Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Tony Pollard has always been seen as the backup to roster behind starter Ezekiel Elliot. This season though, Pollard has started carving out a role for himself where he can be productive even with the veteran running back active. In the Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Pollard had 11 carries for 60 yards. While he didn’t find the endzone this week, his usage is intriguing going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

While Pollard had a normal game in Week 3, that wasn’t the case in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pollard had 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He caught three of three targets for an additional 31 yards and was the RB4 that week. Pollard’s usage has him bumped up to weekly flex appeal even in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers who are giving up the fewest rushing yards per game on defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Pollard in your Flex spot this week.