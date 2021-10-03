Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts hope to take advantage of the Miami Dolphins’ poor run defense when the two sides meet in Week 4. The matchup means good things for fantasy managers who have Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Both players appear to be involved in the team’s offense and should have productive days in this contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines has slowly grown from his change-of-pace role to a true second running back in Indy’s offense. With Marlon Mack looking to get out, Hines has the opportunity for even more touches. He’s a superior receiver to Taylor at the moment and that allows him to see the field in key situations and the two-minute drill. Can he consistently get touches in the run game though?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This depends entirely on the league you are in. In deeper leagues (14+ teams) and leagues with multiple flex positions, Hines is a good option to start. In leagues with 12 teams or less and only one flex spot, there’s probably better options. It’s hard to trust Hines given Taylor’s presence as the lead running back for Indianapolis. Eventually, he’ll have to string multiple big weeks for fantasy managers to roll with him over more proven players.