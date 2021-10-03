Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins square off in Week 4 with both teams looking to bounce back from a Week 3 defeat. The Colts hope to get their offense going after putting up just 16 points against a suspect Tennessee secondary. Indianapolis should have Carson Wentz healthy for this contest, which means Colts receivers will be looked at as potential starters in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell has had a rough start to the season. He was dealing with injuries leading up to the team’s second game and eventually missed the contest. He had just two receptions against the Titans following only one catch in the season opener. At this point, Campbell is not a major threat in Indy’s offense and has been overtaken by Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until he develops more chemistry with Wentz and gets more targets, Campbell is not a good starter option in fantasy football. Even in deeper leagues and leagues with multiple flex spots, there are better options. We have yet to see Campbell be truly involved in the offense in a meaningful way for fantasy managers. It’s best to wait another week to see if the Ohio State product can get going.