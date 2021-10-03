Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 with Indy trying to record its first win of the 2021 NFL season. Receiver Zach Pascal has been an early star for the Colts and looks to continue his productive start to the year against a struggling defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Pascal has three touchdowns through the first three games of the season, but he was held in check by the Titans in Week 3. The receiver clearly has good chemistry with Carson Wentz and should be a bigger factor against the Dolphins in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Of the Colts receivers, Pascal is slowly creeping into starting territory. He’s still best left on the bench in standard leagues but can be placed in the starting lineup in deeper leagues and leagues with two flex spots. Indianapolis is still a run-heavy team, capping Pascal’s upside in this offense.