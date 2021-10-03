Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts hope to have a breakout performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 to get their first win of the 2021 NFL season. It appears Carson Wentz will be good to go at quarterback after an injury scare in Week 2, which means good things for fantasy managers thinking of playing Indy’s receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. is the Colts’ No. 1 receiver on the depth chart and many expected the second-year player to break out this season. That hasn’t happened yet but Pittman Jr. is commanding most of the team’s targets and racking up some decent yardage over the last two weeks. He’s yet to find the endzone but that will change at some point.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal are the only Colts receivers meriting starting consideration. The former is the superior option and can be viewed as a flex play in most leagues. In deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex positions, Pittman Jr. is a strong starting option.