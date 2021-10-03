Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts enter a pivotal Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins looking to finally get in the win column this season. The Colts have improved since a Week 1 loss to Seattle but still haven’t found a way to make key places in crucial situations. They hope to get on the right track against Miami.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

The Colts have not been able to use their tight ends well. Doyle has more yards on the season but neither player is heavily involved in the offense. It’s already built around running the football, and Carson Wentz clearly favors Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal through the air. Doyle seems to be the top tight end right now for Indy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no league where either player merits starting consideration. Fantasy managers rostering either player should consider picking up other tight ends who are in more favorable offenses. Given the nature of the position, there’s always a chance managers have to play Doyle. However, this should only be in a scenario where there are no other true starting tight ends available.