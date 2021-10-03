DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins hope to get back to winning ways when they face the winless Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Jacoby Brissett will once again get the start for Miami, who had an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 3. Brissett’s presence impacts how fantasy managers should handle Dolphins receivers this week, including DeVante Parker.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Parker has been consistent for the Dolphins this season but has yet to find the endzone. He had four catches for 42 yards against the Raiders and should have similar production against Indianapolis. He’s not going to get too many redzone looks with the way this offense is moving, which caps his value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Parker could get some opportunities in the redzone if the Dolphins make it there, which gives him some upside in this game. However, he’s not the best Dolphins receiver to start with Brissett under center and should probably be on the bench this week. Managers in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots may consider Parker if they don’t have better options.