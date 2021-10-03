Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 3. Tua Tagovailoa is still on the mend, meaning Jacoby Brissett gets the start for the Dolphins once again. What does Brissett’s presence mean for Dolphins wide receivers in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle had a whopping 12 catches for 58 yards in the loss to Las Vegas, an indication of what Miami’s gameplan is going to be like with Brissett under center. That’s somewhat good news for Waddle, who has the ability to turn a short pass into a big gain in a hurry. However, it’s unlikely he’ll rack up 12 catches again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If there’s a Dolphins receiver to start, it’s Waddle. He’s likely to get a lot of work in the short and intermediate passing game, so there’s always the possibility of him breaking off a big gain. However, there’s also the chance the Dolphins focus on running the ball more with the occasional passing play. There’s risk in playing Waddle, who can be considered as a flex option this week.