Will Fuller start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will attempt to perform better in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts after an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. The Dolphins will continue to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, so what does that mean for Miami’s skill positions when it comes to fantasy prospects?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Will Fuller

Fuller had three catches for 20 yards in his debut for the Dolphins, a far cry from the home-run numbers he was expected to put up. A lot of that has to do with the quarterback but Fuller is also dealing with injury and personal issues. It’s tough to trust him to deliver the big-time play until Tua Tagovailoa comes back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s tempting to think Fuller can deliver the long touchdown that gives fantasy managers the separation they need. However, there are two things working against him here. Brissett isn’t exactly the quarterback who excels throwing deep and the Dolphins are likely to lean on the ground game. For those reasons, Fuller is best left on the bench for this contest assuming he’s active.