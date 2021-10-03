Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins hope to get their season back on track with a win in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins gave Myles Gaskin more work out of the backfield in Week 3 against the Raiders but Malcolm Brown saw his highest snap percentage of the season so far. Is he worth starting against the Colts in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

Brown is getting touches in the red zone, which usually is enough to vault him into fringe flex territory. However, he’s getting zero receiving work and doesn’t get many carries outside of the short-yardage situations. That makes it difficult for fantasy managers to assess his value. Add in Gaskin’s productive outing in Week 3 and it’s looking less and less favorable for Brown in Miami.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’re in a deep league (14+ teams) with multiple flex spots, Brown should not be on your fantasy radar this week. Gaskin appears to be gaining more work as Brian Flores realizes he’s the best running back in the group. Brown will still see some work but it won’t be enough to generate viable fantasy production.