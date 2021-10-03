Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins look to rebound from an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 4 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins are starting Jacoby Brissett at quarterback again but will likely lean heavily on Myles Gaskin in the run game to win this one. Should the Dolphins running back be on your radar in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin had 65 yards on 13 carries in Week 3, his best performance on the ground so far this season. The Dolphins appear to finally be ready to give Gaskin the lead role for good, which is great news for fantasy managers. There will still be a spattering of Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed at times, but Gaskin should be the lead running back here going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’ve got superior options, Gaskin is a strong flex play while entering RB2 territory in deeper leagues. He’s going to be involved as a receiver and should get significant volume in this game. The Dolphins should move the ball better offensively as Brissett gets more reps, which benefits Gaskin as a receiver. He’s worth playing in Week 4.