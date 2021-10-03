Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins hope to get back on track against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and will continue to start Jacoby Brissett in relief of Tua Tagovailoa. Brissett is set up for a “revenge game” against his former team, but should fantasy managers trust him in this contest?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett went 32/49 for 215 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Raiders. He did have seven rushes for 37 yards and a score to rescue the day for managers but he can’t be counted on for a rushing score every week. Brissett is still acclimating himself with the offense and should be better against Indy’s defense but there are still better streaming options at quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’re in a two-quarterback league with 12 or more teams, there’s no reason to play Brissett in this game. He may start out the afternoon on fire facing his former club but there’s no reason to think he’s going to be on point the whole game. The Dolphins are more likely to lean on their ground game in this contest, so Brissett is best left on the bench or waiver wire here.