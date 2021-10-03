How to watch Panthers vs. Cowboys NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. The game will be at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Panthers are coming off a 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. It probably felt more like a loss when RB Christian McCaffrey was forced to exit in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. CMC is set to miss a few weeks with the injury and won’t play in Week 4 vs. the Cowboys. As a result, the Panthers will lean on rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran Royce Freeman in the run game.

The Cowboys demolished the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in a division rivalry game. Dak Prescott had a near perfect passer rating with 238 yard and 3 TDs while the run game was active with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. After Pollard dominated snaps last week, Zeke out-touched him 20-12. This will be another tough test for the Cowboys’ offense.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Panthers vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CAR +170, DAL -200