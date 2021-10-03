How to watch Lions vs. Bears NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The game is at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Lions keep improving every week despite not having a win. It took the greatest regular-season kick in NFL history to defeat the Lions in Week 4, Justin Tucker nailing a record 68-yard FG as time expired for the Baltimore Ravens in a 19-17 win. The win really should have never counted since a delay of game call was missed. So Detroit will look to get in the win column against their division rivals on the road.

The Bears had a disaster of a Week 3 when rookie QB Justin Fields made his first NFL start. He was sacked nine times by the Cleveland Browns in a 26-6 loss, generating just 80 yards of offense. Now, the Bears don’t know who will start at QB. Andy Dalton may return after missing last week with a bone bruise. Fields is dealing with a hand injury. So Nick Foles may end up being the guy (and probably should be anyway).

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Lions vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CHI -150, DET +130