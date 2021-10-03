How to watch Washington vs. Falcons NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Washington got the wrath of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, losing 43-21 in a bloodbath. Both sides of the ball got exposed, with QB Taylor Heinicke throwing 2 INTs and for just 212 yards. Had it not been for Antonio Gibson’s long 73-yard TD scamper, this game would have been even more out of hand.

The Falcons picked up their first win of the season, a 17-14 victory on the road against the New York Giants. It still wasn’t the offensive performance the Falcons were looking for, though the defense held tight (granted it was against a depleted Giants offense). Atlanta may have a tough time with Washington’s pass rush, but could also get the passing attack going this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: WAS -125, ATL +105