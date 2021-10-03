Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns pulled their second straight win with a 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3, bringing their record to 2-1 on the season so far. They’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 as Baker Mayfield looks to improve on his Week 3 performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield didn’t have the best day, throwing a season-worst 61.3 percent as he completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 246 yards. He only threw for one touchdown and suffered a season-high five sacks, but also avoided throwing any interceptions. While he helped lead his team to victory, he didn’t make as much of an impact as fantasy managers would hope from him. He should have a favorable matchup against the Vikings, but the ongoing absence of Jarvis Landry (knee) who’s out on IR may play a role in slightly diminished fantasy output for the next few weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mayfield should only be a top-20 QB this week which brings him down to a QB2 level against the Vikings. If you don’t have any better options available, he should bring in a respectable amount of points but don’t expect him to completely go off this week.