Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings look to make it two wins in a row when they face the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The Vikings have been on the doorstep of victory in their two losses and hope to get to .500 in front of their home crowd. A big reason for Minnesota’s success early despite a lackluster defense has been quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

This is what everyone expected from Cousins when he signed a maximum contract initially with the Vikings. He received an extension on top of that deal and has proven it was a wise investment so far. Cousins has eight touchdowns and no interceptions through three games while being on the same page as his talented receivers. If Minnesota’s offense keeps humming, Cousins could be in MVP contention.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If managers have a quarterback like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson, it’s hard to find a way to put Cousins in above those guys. He’s better than most streaming options though, so he’s worth a start even with Cleveland’s pass rush coming off a big game against Chicago. The Browns might contain Cousins a bit but he’s still bound to deliver some fantasy points the way he’s currently playing.