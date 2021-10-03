Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants face the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. Running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be a key component of New York’s offense, especially with receivers Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton out for the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley was off the injury report for the first time in Week 3 and had a good performance, tallying 94 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. With two receivers out, he’ll be expected to have another big role in Sunday’s contest. Barkley will continue to get volume, but whether he’ll hit the heights of his rookie season is yet to be seen.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’ve got three superstar running backs, Barkley is a “set and forget” player in fantasy lineups. He’s going to get plenty of volume and can also be in contention for garbage time points with the Giants usually playing from behind. It might be an inefficient outing with the Saints presenting a stout defense but Barkley should be in most fantasy lineups.