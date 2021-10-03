Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After a rough outing in Week 2, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston bounced back with a solid performance last Sunday against the New England Patriots. He will now get ready to play the New York Giants at home on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston got many fans, analysts, and fantasy football manager's attention with his efficient five-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The veteran QB also scored 29.62 fantasy points in ESPN standard leagues.

However, since that stellar opening season performance, Winston has only put up 8.34 and 13.52 fantasy points in the last two weeks. The Saints do not ask him to do much, especially when he has a tremendous running back in Alvin Kamara. But the veteran signal-caller can put up yards and points given the matchup on the schedule.

Winston will be going up against a New York defense that is allowing starting quarterbacks to complete 75.4% of their passes, which is the second-highest mark in the league. But they are only allowing 18.7 fantasy points per game to QBs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Winston is the perfect streaming option this week at quarterback and could warrant a start in single quarterback leagues.