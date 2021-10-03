Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns took care of business in their Week 3 matchup with a solid 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. They now sit 2-1 on the season after three games and will look to improve on that further when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

After an underwhelming Week 2, Kareem Hunt found his way back in Week 3 putting up a combined 155 yards. Baker Mayfield sent seven passes his way, of which he caught six and totaled 74 receiving yards. The rest of his yardage came from 10 rushing attempts for an extra 81 yards plus a touchdown. He carried the ball 12 less times than Nick Chubb, but was much more efficient as Chubb grabbed 84 rushing yards. Hunt finished second on the team in receiving yards and was a key player to the Browns’ success over the Bears.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hunt should be considered a solid starter in most leagues as he’ll be expected to be a top-20 RB in Week 4 especially if he can continue with the momentum he set up in Week 3.