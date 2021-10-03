Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns got their second win in a row with a 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3, bringing their record on the season to 2-1 as they head into Week 4. They’ll face off against the Minnesota Vikings who have one of the worst pass defenses in the league so far, allowing roughly 290 passing yards per game through the first three weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr had some expectations to meet as not only was it his first game of the season, but it came at the perfect time to fill the shoes of an injured Jarvis Landry (knee) who was placed on IR last week. Baker Mayfield made sure to hit him often as OBJ saw nine targets, catching five of them for 77 receiving yards. He added one rush attempt for 10 yards. Even though he didn’t find the end zone, he still had a significant impact, racking up double digits in PPR league fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham should be a solid WR2 start for any fantasy manager especially while Landry is out. Mayfield made it clear last week that he intends to target Odell early and often, so expect more of that especially in Week 4 against a weaker Vikings pass defense.