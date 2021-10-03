Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns won their second straight game with a solid 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3, bringing their record to 2-1 on the season so far. The majority of wideout targets went to Odell Beckham Jr. who played his first game of the season, but the rest of the receivers saw a little action as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WRs Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz

Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones each caught both of their two targets while Higgins went for 24 yards and Peoples-Jones logged 37. Anthony Schwartz, expected to see an increased role with Jarvis Landry’s absence (knee), only had one pass sent his way and he failed to catch it. Peoples-Jones led the receivers in snap count with 51, edging out OBJ by just two. But Odell saw the majority of targets with a total of nine, leaving the rest of the receivers largely ignored for the bulk of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

None of these three players are worth starting in most fantasy leagues, so if you’re planning on keeping them rostered, make sure they stay on your bench in Week 4.