David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1 on the season after a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. They’ll face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 which should be a good matchup for the Browns considering the Vikings are one of lowest-ranked pass defenses in the league, averaging around 290 passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs David Njoku, Austin Hooper

David Njoku, while playing the most snap counts out of the tight ends, didn’t even see a single target in Week 3 and pulled up with a goose egg much to the dismay of fantasy managers who chose to start him. Austin Hooper went 2-for-3 with 19 yards and a touchdown, playing a role in the Browns victory. Still, he didn’t even manage to hit 10 fantasy points in PPR leagues despite this being his highest fantasy output of the season so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Njoku isn’t recommended for Week 4 at all, while Austin Hooper could have some value as a TE2 in your roster, especially going up against a weaker Vikings defense. If you don’t have any better options, start him at TE or even in the FLEX position.