Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable heading into the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The veteran running back has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few weeks and missed last Sunday’s 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Cook’s status against the Browns is up in the air so what are his fantasy prospects heading into Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Before he went down, the two-time Pro Bowler was getting a healthy dose of touches as one would expect. Through two games, he had 42 carries for 192 yards, eight receptions for 60 yards, and two touchdowns. If he were to play on Sunday, we’ll see if he he picks up right where he left off or if the Browns try to ease him back into the game plan.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The decision on what to do with Dalvin Cook is tricky considering his questionable status heading into the weekend makes him a game time decision. But it looks like he’ll be able to go, and if he does, he’s a start.