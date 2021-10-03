Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With Dalvin Cook out with an ankle injury, Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison got the opportunity to shine as the team knocked off the Seattle Seahawks with a 30-17 victory.

But now there’s a possibility of Mattison being shifted back down to backup status with Cook being listed as questionable in this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. What does portend for Mattison on the fantasy front?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison filled Cook’s place nicely in the win over Seattle last Sunday. He had 26 carries for 112 yards on the ground and in the passing game, he caught six of eight targets for 59 yards in the win. It’s clear that Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota staff trusts him to pick up the slack when his name is called.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The dynamic of Cook possibly playing makes this an interesting choice of whether or not to start Mattison this week. But it does look like Cook will be able to play on Sunday. Mattison may see a little more work than usual, but as long as Cook is playing, Mattison is a sit in most leagues.