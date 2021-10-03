Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns hope to grab a win in Week 4 when the two teams face off in Minneapolis. The Vikings hope to get to .500 with a victory while the Browns try to make it three straight wins after their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

Conklin had a big game last Sunday with seven catches for 70 yards and a score. He’s gotten a bigger role with Irv Smith sidelined for the season and even with Herndon coming into the fold, it appears Conklin will be the lead tight end for the Vikings. As the starter in an offense trending towards passing the ball more with Kirk Cousins playing well, Conklin is suddenly on fantasy radars.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is a tough position for most fantasy managers, meaning Conklin could be a good streaming option this week. With Cousins playing well, Conklin is a strong start for Week 4 given his Week 3 performance. Fantasy managers may want to wait for another week before trusting Conklin, which is understandable. Herndon is not relevant for fantasy purposes at the moment.