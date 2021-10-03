Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season with both teams looking to keep winning streaks going. The Vikings got the monkey off their back by beating the Seahawks for the first time in the last eight tries, while the Browns shut down rookie Justin Fields and the Bears in a dominant performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen is having a strong season, finding the end zone four times in three games so far. He has at least six catches in each game but the touchdowns have been key for fantasy managers. At some point, the scores will hit a natural regression to the mean. However, the way Kirk Cousins is playing right now bodes well for Thielen.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Thielen is essentially in “set and forget” territory unless you have three superstar wide receivers and only one flex spot. He’s guaranteed to get snaps and targets at a high rate even with Justin Jefferson on the field. The Vikings might run the ball more with Dalvin Cook set to come back but Cousins is on fire at the moment. It’s hard to see him cooling off to the point where Minnesota abandons throwing the ball. Thielen is a strong play against the Browns in Week 4.