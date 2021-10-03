Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are attempting to get back to winning ways when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. The Giants have been in close contests the last two weeks and hope to spring an upset to avoid further criticism and questioning from outside stakeholders. That means big-time players like Kenny Golladay need to step up Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay has been disappointing as a free agent signing but it hasn’t been entirely his fault. The Giants have generally struggled in all facets of the game, so it’s hard to blame their struggles on the receiver. Golladay has only managed 11 catches through three games. He’s been somewhat hampered by injuries this season but is on track to play in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton out for Sunday’s contest, Golladay is elevated into flex territory with the possibility of him being a starting fantasy receiver depending on your roster. The Giants are likely to lean on Saquon Barkley more but Golladay figures to get more short and intermediate targets with two key receivers out.