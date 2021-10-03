 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph ahead of the New York Giants Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Tight end Evan Engram of the New York Giants runs a drill during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New York Giants will be without two key receivers Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton in a Week 4 showdown against the New Orleans Saints, but that opens up opportunities for their struggling tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. Does either player carry fantasy relevance this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Engram had a rough outing in his season debut, posting two catches for 21 yards and losing a fumble. Rudolph didn’t record stats in the Week 3 contest, signaling he could be reduced to a minimal role. The tight end had four catches in two weeks filling in for Engram.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Engram’s talent is undeniable ,and with two receivers down, the Giants need him to step up in a big way. He’s worth playing at tight end given the lack of quality options at the position. Rudolph is best left on the bench in fantasy leagues.

More From DraftKings Nation