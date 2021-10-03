Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will be without two key receivers Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton in a Week 4 showdown against the New Orleans Saints, but that opens up opportunities for their struggling tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph. Does either player carry fantasy relevance this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Engram had a rough outing in his season debut, posting two catches for 21 yards and losing a fumble. Rudolph didn’t record stats in the Week 3 contest, signaling he could be reduced to a minimal role. The tight end had four catches in two weeks filling in for Engram.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Engram’s talent is undeniable ,and with two receivers down, the Giants need him to step up in a big way. He’s worth playing at tight end given the lack of quality options at the position. Rudolph is best left on the bench in fantasy leagues.