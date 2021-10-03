 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Daniel Jones ahead of the New York Giants Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants looks to pass during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Giants will try to get their first win of the season when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. The Giants have lost their last two games by a combined five points and hope to finally be on the right side of a game. The Saints got back on track with a win over the Patriots and will be looking to rattle Daniel Jones with their stellar defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has been below average for most of his career, but his rushing ability does offer some value for fantasy managers. Unfortunately, he’s going up against a strong defense and will be without two key weapons in Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton. Jones is in the streaming category when everything is in place for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a fully intact skill group, Jones would not be worth starting for fantasy purposes in this matchup against the Saints. He’s likely to deliver some value in garbage time but will be fairly pedestrian otherwise. Look for alternative options on the waiver wire if you don’t have another quarterback.

