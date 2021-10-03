Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will try to get their first win of the season when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. The Giants have lost their last two games by a combined five points and hope to finally be on the right side of a game. The Saints got back on track with a win over the Patriots and will be looking to rattle Daniel Jones with their stellar defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones has been below average for most of his career, but his rushing ability does offer some value for fantasy managers. Unfortunately, he’s going up against a strong defense and will be without two key weapons in Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton. Jones is in the streaming category when everything is in place for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a fully intact skill group, Jones would not be worth starting for fantasy purposes in this matchup against the Saints. He’s likely to deliver some value in garbage time but will be fairly pedestrian otherwise. Look for alternative options on the waiver wire if you don’t have another quarterback.