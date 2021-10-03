Tony Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. had a good start to the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. However, he has not been a major factor in the Saints’ offense in the last two weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Tony Jones

In the preseason, Jones beat out Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman for the backup running back spot. The 23-year-old running back carried over his preseason success into Week 1, where he had 50 yards on 11 carries and three-yard reception for 6.3 fantasy points.

But in the Saints’ last two games, Jones has only scored a total of 4.9 fantasy points in ESPN standard fantasy leagues. The main reason for Jones’ lack of production is because of Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 89 yards on 24 carries and had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Kamara scored 20.8 fantasy points and should be due for another big week against the Giants.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless Kamara goes down with an unexpected injury, Jones is best left sitting on the bench for this week.