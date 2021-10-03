 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Marquez Callaway ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

By Jovan C. Alford
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) lines up during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway finally found the end zone last Sunday against the New England Patriots. What can he do for an encore performance in Week 4 vs. the New York Giants?

Callaway was one of the standout stars in the preseason and seemed like a potential breakout candidate this season. But through the Saints’ first two games, the 23-year-old wideout only had three receptions (six targets) for 32 yards.

The young receiver shattered those stats against a solid Patriots’ secondary, recording four receptions (five targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown. Callaway scored 14.1 fantasy points, which would be in line for what you want from a potential WR2/FLEX option. He might not have another double-digit performance this Sunday as the Giants have a solid 1-2 duo in the secondary with James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until we see consistent production out of Callaway, it is best to keep him on the bench for this weekend’s game against the Giants.

