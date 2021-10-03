Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway finally found the end zone last Sunday against the New England Patriots. What can he do for an encore performance in Week 4 vs. the New York Giants?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway was one of the standout stars in the preseason and seemed like a potential breakout candidate this season. But through the Saints’ first two games, the 23-year-old wideout only had three receptions (six targets) for 32 yards.

The young receiver shattered those stats against a solid Patriots’ secondary, recording four receptions (five targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown. Callaway scored 14.1 fantasy points, which would be in line for what you want from a potential WR2/FLEX option. He might not have another double-digit performance this Sunday as the Giants have a solid 1-2 duo in the secondary with James Bradberry and Adoree Jackson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until we see consistent production out of Callaway, it is best to keep him on the bench for this weekend’s game against the Giants.