Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had an outstanding Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, but has not found the same magic over the last two weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

In Week 1, Johnson was a red zone target for starting quarterback Jameis Winston. The 25-year-old had three receptions (three targets) for 21 yards and two touchdowns. The former Oregon Duck scored 17.1 fantasy points in ESPN standard leagues.

However, since his two-touchdown performance, Johnson has recorded three receptions (four targets) for 23 yards and 3.3 fantasy points in the last two weeks. The 6-foot-4 tight end is not one of the Saints’ top offensive weapons, making him a boom or bust option in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Between the Saints’ two tight ends in Adam Trautman and Johnson, Trautman has the much higher upside heading into Week 4. Therefore, the best play here is to sit Johnson.