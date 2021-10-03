Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Deonte Harris is another Saints receiver, who had a solid game against the New England Patriots last Sunday. Harris will look to create some big plays in the team’s home opener against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

The 23-year-old receiver has already tied his touchdown reception mark from last season (1) through three weeks of this season. Harris had two receptions (two targets) for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Green Bay. The former small-school standout recorded 15.2 fantasy points in the dominating victory.

After that, Harris had a quiet Week 2, but made his presence felt last Sunday. He had three receptions (three targets) for 31 yards against the Patriots. Despite his stat line, Harris only produced 6.3 fantasy points. The young wideout and kick returner is more of a FLEX play at this stage, rather than a WR2/3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should sit Harris for this matchup against the Giants’ secondary, which has only allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers this season.