Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

2020 draft pick tight end Adam Trautman is still looking for his first touchdown this season. The Saints will return to the Super dome to play the New York Giants in their home opener on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

It did not look like the second-year tight end was going to play the first few weeks of this season due to injury. But he was ready to go in Week 1 against the Packers, where he had three receptions (six targets) for 18 yards and 4.8 fantasy points.

However, since then, Trautman has not been a significant factor in the Saints’ passing game. In Week 3 against the Patriots, the young tight end played 51 offensive snaps and only ran 10 routes. With that being said, it might be best to pass on Trautman and Juwan Johnson until we see the Saints more involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Trautman nor Johnson hold no fantasy value within the Saints’ offense, sit both guys.