Best DFS lineup strategy for Bucs-Patriots on Sunday Night Football

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally meet in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady makes his return to New England to face the only team he has yet to beat in his career. Bill Belichick will be hoping to get the best of his former quarterback, while Brady hopes to show why he’s the primary reason for New England’s dynasty. Here’s a preview of the Sunday primetime game with injuries and DFS advice.

Injuries

RB James White is out as he goes to IR with what is expected to be a season-ending hip injury. The Pats have a handful of defensive players listed as questionable, which could help the Bucs on offense. For Tampa Bay, tight end Rob Gronkowski is doubtful to play, while running back Giovani Bernard is out.

Captain’s Chair

Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

Was there ever a doubt? Brady wants to have a great game, maybe even a game for the ages. At this point, there’s nothing he hasn’t achieved in the NFL world except for beating the Patriots. Expect a big performance from the Tampa quarterback in primetime.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Godwin is tied for the target lead with Mike Evans but has a more diverse path to fantasy success given his route tree. With Gronkowski unlikely to go, Godwin becomes the primary operator for Tampa Bay in shorter spaces and will be Brady’s go-to weapon for the quick game. Expect him to have a big game alongside Brady.

Value Plays

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots — $3,800

Bourne is coming off a big game in Week 3; six receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. He’s going to be getting a decent amount of looks as the Pats look to keep up the Bucs. Tampa Bay’s pass defense has been suspect this season, so look for Bourne to deliver decent n

Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers — $4,900

With Bernard out, Fournette becomes the clear lead running back for the Patriots. Ronald Jones has struggled to maintain any type of consistent role and is non-existent as a receiver. That means plenty of opportunities for Fournette to deliver, especially in passing situations. If this becomes a blowout, he’ll still be a factor in the running game.