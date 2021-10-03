Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets have had an awful start to the season losing all three games, with the most recent coming at the hands of the Denver Broncos with a 26-0 shutout. They’ll go up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 in hopes of grabbing their first win, but is Zach Wilson really up to the task after two disappointing performances?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

The former BYU QB had a decent game in Week 1 but has failed to replicate that in the last two games, only completing 19 passes in each game while failing to find the end zone in both games as well. Week 3 was a new low as he threw 19-for-35 for only 160 yards, adding one rush attempt for a couple of yards. Let’s not forget the two interceptions he threw as well, bringing his total on the season to seven in just three games. The rookie has been struggling to fill the void left by Sam Darnold after he was traded away to the Panthers and will most likely continue to do so in Week 4 against the Titans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Zach Wilson should not be started in any league in Week 4 as there will be plenty of better QB options still available to add to your roster.