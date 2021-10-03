Michael Carter start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets were steamrolled 26-0 by the Denver Broncos in their latest poor performance, keeping them winless at 0-3 to start the season. The Jets still have some things to figure out especially after an awful 2-14 season in 2020. They’ll take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Michael Carter saw plenty of action, leading all running backs in attempts with nine total rushes. Unfortunately, he was only able to total 24 rushing yards through those nine carries. He grabbed two of his three targets for an additional five receiving yards. It speaks volumes to the Jets’ performance when 24 yards is enough to lead the running backs. He was out-targeted in the air by Ty Johnson who saw five come his way as well. It’s clear that Carter has become the lead RB in the camp, but his output just isn’t good enough yet for fantasy managers to be able to rely on him week in and week out

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter should be firmly on the bench for any fantasy manager who has him rostered. As long as the Jets can’t perform, and as long as Carter and Johnson will be splitting carries and targets, Carter shouldn’t be started on anyone’s fantasy team.