Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets continued their losing streak as they fall to 0-3 on the season after a 26-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Jets offense has had a lot of trouble getting anything going both on the ground and in the air as rookie QB Zach Wilson threw for a season-low 160 yards. The Jets will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore was targeted six times by Wilson and he caught half of them for 22 yards before he left the game in Week 3 with a concussion. While his status is still in question for the Week 4 matchup against the Titans, he’s had a hard time putting out any sort of valuable fantasy performance all season, much like the rest of the offense. He finished with -3 yards in Week 1 and then followed that up with a season-high 47 yards going 4-for-8. He’s been out-targeted by fellow receiver Corey Davis in two of the three games so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of whether he plays against the Titans or not, Moore should be left on the bench as Zach Wilson tries to figure out this Jets offense going forward.