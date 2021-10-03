Corey Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets were steamrolled by the Denver Broncos with a 26-0 scoreline in Week 3, making it three straight losses for the Jets to open the season. While the offense struggles to get anything going down the field, they’ll look ahead to Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans in hopes of figuring some of those problems out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis went 5-for-10 against the Broncos for a total of 41 yards and was the most targeted Jets receiver of the game. His 28.5 percent target share alone should be enough for fantasy managers to get excited, but he was unable to capitalize on it and turn out any real fantasy production. The Jets offense as a whole has been unable to figure things out yet this season as each game has essentially been worse than the last. With Elijah Moore’s status up in the air after suffering a concussion during the game against the Broncos, Davis’ target share could go up even further, but that may not mean much if the Jets continue to struggle as they have.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Davis should be kept on the bench in Week 4 while Zach Wilson and the Jets try to figure out their offense going forward.