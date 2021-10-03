Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets had another poor showing as they were shut out by the Denver Broncos, 26-0. Zach Wilson and the rest of the offense were unable to get anything going as the Jets failed to find the end zone. They’ll go up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

Ty Johnson didn’t see much action as he only had three carries for 17 yards and only caught one of his five targets for another six yards. He was targeted more than fellow back Michael Carter, but the output wasn’t enough to move the needle. Fantasy managers were disappointed as he didn’t even log five fantasy points in PPR leagues. It looks as though Carter will be the lead running back going forward as the Jets try to figure out their offense in the coming weeks, so expect Johnson to take a back seat on carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ty Johnson if you end up keeping him rostered at all. He should be avoided in all fantasy leagues in the near future, as playing second fiddle on an offense that can’t seem to find any footing doesn’t pose any worthwhile numbers for fantasy managers.