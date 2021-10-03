Clyde Edwards Helaire start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

With the kind of passing attack that the Kansas City Chiefs have, their running backs don’t get a lot of attention. However, Clyde Edwards-Helaire does have a role to play in this offense, something that keeps him relevant in fantasy football circles too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

After a slow start to the season, Edwards-Helaire exploded last week in a loss to the Chargers. He ran the ball 17 times for 100 yards. He also added two catches on two targets for nine yards and a touchdown on a screen pass in the third quarter. Those were season highs in rushing attempts and yardage, his third career game with 100 or more rushing yards.

He also lost a fumble, but the Chiefs stuck with him. He should be a critical part of the game plan this week against the Eagles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards-Helaire is a solid starting option in fantasy leagues this week. Philadelphia is allowing an average of close to 27 points per game to opposing running backs so far this season.