 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Clyde Edwards Helaire start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Clyde Edwards Helaire ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By LTruscott
Even Money Podcast | 2021 Week 4 NFL Bets

With the kind of passing attack that the Kansas City Chiefs have, their running backs don’t get a lot of attention. However, Clyde Edwards-Helaire does have a role to play in this offense, something that keeps him relevant in fantasy football circles too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

After a slow start to the season, Edwards-Helaire exploded last week in a loss to the Chargers. He ran the ball 17 times for 100 yards. He also added two catches on two targets for nine yards and a touchdown on a screen pass in the third quarter. Those were season highs in rushing attempts and yardage, his third career game with 100 or more rushing yards.

He also lost a fumble, but the Chiefs stuck with him. He should be a critical part of the game plan this week against the Eagles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards-Helaire is a solid starting option in fantasy leagues this week. Philadelphia is allowing an average of close to 27 points per game to opposing running backs so far this season.

More From DraftKings Nation