Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored his first touchdown of the season last week. Unfortunately for Kansas City, it wasn’t enough to put them past the Chargers in an AFC West showdown. For fantasy football managers, Hardman’s role in last week’s game might make him a tempting target for starting lineups this week when the Chiefs take on the Eagles, but you might want to pump the brakes on that idea.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman caught three passes on four targets for a total of 33 yards and his score, which came on an end-around play. He had one rushing attempt in that one too, for two yards.

There was some hope that Hardman might step into a bigger role with Kansas City’s potent offense this season. The team let Sammy Watkins walk, effectively elevating Hardman to the No. 2 wideout role. He is second among receivers with 15 targets on the year, but with Tyreek Hill and a tight end like Travis Kelce, there’s only so much work to go around. His numbers this year are shaping up to be a lot like his numbers last year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s tempting to slot Hardman into a third receiver or a flex spot, but you should probably leave him on the bench. The Eagles are the best team in the league when it comes to limiting fantasy points for opposing wide receivers.