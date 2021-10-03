Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Two NFC West teams will face off with one another as the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Week 4. DraftKings Sportsbook expects this to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, but can Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense live up to the pregame hype?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The transition from Jared Giff to Matthew Stafford has gone exactly as Sean McVay and the Rams could have hoped. Stafford has the team off to a 3-0 start while ranking as a top-10 fantasy quarterback. He is coming off of his best game of the season, which was a 343-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 34-24 win over the Buccaneers. Stafford will hope to find similar success against a Cardinals pass defense that has been stingy throughout three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Without a doubt, Stafford should be starting this week. He’s part of a successful Rams offense that has shown its commitment to throwing the ball. I expect this game to be high-scoring and to be a dual between some of the league’s best gunslingers.