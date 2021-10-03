James Conner start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals remain unbeaten in the 2021-22 NFL year, thanks in large part to a top-3 receiving corps, and early MVP favorite Kyler Murray. But every great offense needs an efficient running game, and that is what James Conner is providing in his fifth campaign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner is coming off his best performance of the season. He rushed for 43 yards and found the endzone two different times in Arizona’s 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Matching Chase Edmonds in carries with 11, it’s clear that the Cardinals are getting more comfortable using every talented piece they have, in order to secure wins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Conner’s value is certainly going up with each performance. That he delivered with his ground game caught many fantasy managers’ attention. So far this season, his average yards per carry (3.5) is down since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, while his career-best 10.0 yards per catch is keeping him locked in most lineups on a week-to-week basis.