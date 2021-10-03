Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After some success on the ground to start the season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ running game was largely checked out in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Starting running back Miles Sanders and the rest of the backfield will look to get back on track this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had just two rushing attempts last week, picking up 27 yards on those carries. He also caught three passes on four targets for 28 yards through the air. But the Eagles didn’t have the luxury of running much in this one, trailing for most of the game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ended up leading the team with nine carries and 35 yards on the ground. Sanders posted 55 yards on 13 carries the week before and 74 yards on 15 attempts in the season opener.

The Chiefs have been soft on opposing running backs this season. They’re giving up an average of nearly 30 points per game to the position. Running backs are averaging more than five yards per carry and have scored four times through three games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a good week to put Miles Sanders back into your fantasy football starting lineup.