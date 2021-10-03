Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After an impressive start to the season, it’s been slow going for the Philadelphia Eagles offense and quarterback Jalen Hurts. They’ve not lost two in a row without much to show in the box scores or fantasy stats. They’ll need to recapture some of the magic from the opener this week in what could be a shootout with the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts did manage to post some fantasy numbers last week as Philly’s offense chugged through garbage time. He finished that game, a loss to the Cowboys, with a 25-for-39 line with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a pair of picks. Hurts also led the team in rushing with 35 yards on nine carries.

Whatever QB1 potential Hurts had in the first week of the season has been missing since then. But the Chiefs have been generous to opposing quarterbacks this season, allowing an average of over 25 points per game, the second-most in the league so far. Hurts’ rushing ability could be the key here; the Chiefs have given up 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to quarterbacks through three games. Lamar Jackson scored both of those touchdowns and had 102 rushing yards in a Week 2 win over Kansas City.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Look for Hurts to bounce back this week, and pop him into your fantasy football lineup.